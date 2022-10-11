World Arthritis Day 2022: Know symptoms, causes of the joint disease

Photo: Pexels

Arthritis affects the knees and hip bones more. People suffering from this disease face a lot of trouble while moving their hands and feet.

World Arthritis day is observed on October 12, every year. This day was first celebrated on 12 October 1996.

Arthritis is a problem related to the joints. In this disease, there is a pain in the joints of the person and there is swelling in them. Arthritis can affect any joint or more than one joint in the body. Although there are many types of arthritis, two types of arthritis are seen very commonly. These two types of arthritis are Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Causes of Arthritis:

The tissues present in the joints play an important role in the proper functioning of the joints. When there is any kind of damage to the joints, there is a burning sensation in the joints and damage to the tissues. As a result, the problem of arthritis arises. The joints present in the bones of our body are very important. Joints are actually the place in the body where two bones meet. Due to joints, we are able to bend any part of our body like knees and elbows. It is because of these joints that we are able to bend our elbows and knees.

Who gets affected by Arthritis?

The disease of Arthritis is more common in people above the age of sixty-five (65), but nowadays this disease is taking its grip on young people too.

Symptoms of Arthritis:

1. Frequent fever

2. Muscle soreness

3. Always feeling tired and lethargic

4. Decline in energy level

5. Loss of appetite

6. Weight loss

7. Pain in joints

8. Unbearable pain in the body even on normal movement

9. Increase in body temperature means that the body becomes hot

10. Red rash on the body

11. Lumps on the skin around the joints

All these symptoms can be of arthritis. A person suffering from the problem of arthritis sometimes faces unbearable pain. The person becomes so weak that he feels tired even after walking two steps. Along with this, he has to face a lot of difficulties in walking and sitting. During this time, he may also have joint pain.