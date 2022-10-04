World Animal Day 2022: Themes, wishes, quotes and more

Each year on October 4th, the world celebrates World Animal Day in an effort to educate people about the significance of respecting the rights of animals and advocating for their well-being. Animals have just as much worth as humans, thus it's especially crucial to spread awareness of this day and urge people to adhere to animal welfare rules, even in our modern, progressive society. On March 24, 1925, a cynologist named Heinrich Zimmermann launched what would become known as World Animal Day.

Also, READ: Navratri 2022: Take fashion tips from your favorite celebs for the festive season

World Animal Day 2022: Theme

The first-ever established subject for World Animal Day is "shared planet," and it will be celebrated on October 4th, 2022.

This idea emphasises that all forms of life, not just people, have a right to this planet. Instead of using the planet for our own benefit, we should spread out and share it with the other species who call it home. Because of this, every living creature on Earth has the right to be treated humanely.

Most people are aware of this subject and its profound meaning, yet it bears repeating since it is so often forgotten. The theme's inherent simplicity allows for several possible readings.

World Animal Day 2022: Wishes

Greetings on World Animal Day! Let us utilise this fantastic chance to raise awareness about the necessity of preserving animals and rescuing them from abuse or mistreatment.

Happy World Animal Day! If a government can assure and preserve the rights of all its humans, it is well positioned to safeguard the rights of all animals.

Happy World Animal Day! Let us put a stop to our thirst for more and establish animal rights and welfare regulations for preserving and safeguarding diverse kinds of nature.

We may embrace World Animal Day to create or bring about change in the world, making it a safer and better environment for all beings on the globe - Happy World Animal Day.

Only beautiful animals or unattractive humans wear fur. Be lovely on World Animal Day and start saving and safeguarding animals.

When you look into an animal's eyes, you may see their pure spirits. Happy World Animal Day!

World Animal Day 2022: Quotes