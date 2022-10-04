World Animal Day 2022: Themes, wishes, quotes and more

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:03 AM IST
Each year on October 4th, the world celebrates World Animal Day in an effort to educate people about the significance of respecting the rights of animals and advocating for their well-being. Animals have just as much worth as humans, thus it's especially crucial to spread awareness of this day and urge people to adhere to animal welfare rules, even in our modern, progressive society. On March 24, 1925, a cynologist named Heinrich Zimmermann launched what would become known as World Animal Day.
World Animal Day 2022: Theme
The first-ever established subject for World Animal Day is "shared planet," and it will be celebrated on October 4th, 2022.
This idea emphasises that all forms of life, not just people, have a right to this planet. Instead of using the planet for our own benefit, we should spread out and share it with the other species who call it home. Because of this, every living creature on Earth has the right to be treated humanely.
Most people are aware of this subject and its profound meaning, yet it bears repeating since it is so often forgotten. The theme's inherent simplicity allows for several possible readings.
World Animal Day 2022: Wishes
- Greetings on World Animal Day! Let us utilise this fantastic chance to raise awareness about the necessity of preserving animals and rescuing them from abuse or mistreatment.
- Happy World Animal Day! If a government can assure and preserve the rights of all its humans, it is well positioned to safeguard the rights of all animals.
- Happy World Animal Day! Let us put a stop to our thirst for more and establish animal rights and welfare regulations for preserving and safeguarding diverse kinds of nature.
- We may embrace World Animal Day to create or bring about change in the world, making it a safer and better environment for all beings on the globe - Happy World Animal Day.
- Only beautiful animals or unattractive humans wear fur. Be lovely on World Animal Day and start saving and safeguarding animals.
- When you look into an animal's eyes, you may see their pure spirits. Happy World Animal Day!
World Animal Day 2022: Quotes
- "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." -Anatole France
- "It is much easier to show compassion to animals. They are never wicked." -Haile Selassie
- "Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal. Difficult standards for people to live up to." -Alfred A. Montapert
- "Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life." -James Cromwell
- "Love the animals: God has given them the rudiments of thought and joy untroubled." -Fyodor Dostoyevsky
- "Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day." -John Grogan
- "Animals are such agreeable friends? they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms." -George Eliot
- "The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man." - Charles Darwin