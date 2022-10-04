World Animal Day 2022: Know its history, significance, quotes and more

World Animal Day 2022 (file photo)

World Animal Day is observed every year on October 4 globally, on the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The day is observed to educate humans about how their actions impact animals and create awareness about the protection of animals all over the world.

World Animal Day 2022: History

The first celebration of World Animal Day was observed in March 1925 in Berlin by cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann to address the plight of animals and initiate work towards their protection. Moreover, Naturewatch Foundation, a UK-based animal welfare charity also launched the first World Animal Day website in the year 2003.

World Animal Day 2022: Significance

This day is observed globally to raise the status of animals in order to improve their welfare standards. The celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilizing it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals.

Through increased awareness and education, we can create a world where animals are always recognized as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare.

