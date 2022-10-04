Search icon
World Animal Day 2022: Know its history, significance, quotes and more

World Animal Day is observed globally to raise the status of animals in order to improve their welfare standards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:04 AM IST

World Animal Day 2022 (file photo)

World Animal Day is observed every year on October 4 globally, on the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The day is observed to educate humans about how their actions impact animals and create awareness about the protection of animals all over the world. 

World Animal Day 2022: History

The first celebration of World Animal Day was observed in March 1925 in Berlin by cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann to address the plight of animals and initiate work towards their protection. Moreover, Naturewatch Foundation, a UK-based animal welfare charity also launched the first World Animal Day website in the year 2003. 

World Animal Day 2022: Significance

This day is observed globally to raise the status of animals in order to improve their welfare standards. The celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilizing it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals.

Through increased awareness and education, we can create a world where animals are always recognized as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare.

World Animal Day 2022: Quotes

  • "The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man." - Charles Darwin
  • "Animals are such agreeable friends? They ask no questions; they pass no criticisms." - George Eliot
  • "An animal's eyes have the power to speak a great language." - Martin Buber
  • "Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal. Difficult standards for people to live up to." - Alfred A. Montapert
  • “He who is cruel to animals becomes hard also in his dealings with men. We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals.”- Immanuel Kant
