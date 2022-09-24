World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Tips for Preventing Alzheimer's Disease

World Alzheimer’s Day

Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death for people over the age of sixty-five. World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated each year across the globe on September 21.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 is being celebrated to commemorate and raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, which are degenerative brain diseases that destroy the memory and other brain functions of a person.

While getting older is the biggest risk factor, including your gender and your genetics, those are things that you can't really control. But your biggest risk factors are your lifestyle choices. Those are called modifiable risk factors so we can do something about those.

Stay Active- You should have or maintain an active lifestyle whether it's moving around your house, walking around the block, or volunteering all those things can help because there have been several studies that have associated the amount of physical activity that you have in a day. It does reduce your risk of getting Alzheimer's disease.

Stay Connected- In the middle of a pandemic, this has been a little bit more challenging for all of us. But making sure that you're staying connected to your family, friends, and community is important because if you're not doing that, you are socially isolated.

Learn New Things- You can do this by taking formal classes or just learning a new hobby. You can sign up to take a class at a community college or take online courses about topics that you are interested in. You can also pick up a new hobby. Maybe there's something that you've always wanted to learn how to do.

Get Enough Sleep- If you didn't get enough sleep, that's going to impact your ability to think, and it's going to cause trouble with your memory. If you're having trouble getting to sleep or falling asleep, those could be signs of depression or anxiety. If you are having any trouble with your sleep or not waking up rested and refreshed, then it can create a lot of problems in a long run.