World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: History, significance, theme, early warning signs of disease

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most brutal and painful diseases to experience for an individual and their loved ones. To raise awareness about the downfalls of the disease and motivate those who suffer from it, World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated each year across the globe on September 21.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 is being celebrated to commemorate and raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, which are degenerative brain diseases that destroy the memory and other brain functions of a person.

World Alzheimer’s Day is part of the annual World Alzheimer’s Month observed by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), an international federation that raises awareness of the disease.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: History

World Alzheimer’s Day was first marked on September 21, 1994, at the opening of ADI’s annual conference in Edinburgh. A German psychiatrist by name of Alois Alzheimer first diagnosed the disease in 1901 in a 50-year-old woman, and thus, the degenerative disease got named after him.

World Alzheimer’s Day 202: Significance

As per Alzheimer’s Disease International, there were over 55 million people suffering from the disorder worldwide in 2020. This number may double in every 20 years with a total of 78 million case of dementia in 2030 and 139 million cases in 2050.

Alzheimer’s disease has been found to be affecting 50% to 60% of people with dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most frequent cause of dementia in the older population. This day is observed across the world to make people aware of the disease and how it can affect the daily life of a person.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Theme

In continuation with last year's campaign, this year too, the theme of World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 is "Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s."

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Early warning signs to watch out for

