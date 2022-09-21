Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: History, significance, theme, early warning signs of disease

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 is celebrated to commemorate, raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, which are degenerative brain diseases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: History, significance, theme, early warning signs of disease
File Photo

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most brutal and painful diseases to experience for an individual and their loved ones. To raise awareness about the downfalls of the disease and motivate those who suffer from it, World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated each year across the globe on September 21. 

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 is being celebrated to commemorate and raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, which are degenerative brain diseases that destroy the memory and other brain functions of a person.

World Alzheimer’s Day is part of the annual World Alzheimer’s Month observed by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), an international federation that raises awareness of the disease.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: History

World Alzheimer’s Day was first marked on September 21, 1994, at the opening of ADI’s annual conference in Edinburgh. A German psychiatrist by name of Alois Alzheimer first diagnosed the disease in 1901 in a 50-year-old woman, and thus, the degenerative disease got named after him.

READ | Chennai power cut today: Check list of affected areas here

World Alzheimer’s Day 202: Significance

As per Alzheimer’s Disease International, there were over 55 million people suffering from the disorder worldwide in 2020. This number may double in every 20 years with a total of 78 million case of dementia in 2030 and 139 million cases in 2050.

Alzheimer’s disease has been found to be affecting 50% to 60% of people with dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most frequent cause of dementia in the older population. This day is observed across the world to make people aware of the disease and how it can affect the daily life of a person. 

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Theme 

In continuation with last year's campaign, this year too, the theme of World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 is "Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s."

READ | Haryana RERA bans sale, purchase of two Gurugram projects, what flat owners will do

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Early warning signs to watch out for

Some major symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in individuals

  • The earlier and most evident sign of Alzheimer’s disease is frequent memory loss incidents that can disrupt the workings of daily life.
  • People who suffer from planning and problem-solving difficulties might also be detected with Alzheimer’s disease.
  • People with Alzheimer’s disease usually have a problem completing tasks that they have been doing daily all their lives.
  • People might also get confused easily when it comes to the passage of time and their locations throughout the day.
  • Some patients may also face problems with their speech in day-to-day life. They might also face problems understanding new words.
  • They might also face problems understanding visual images and reading books and other types of text.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.