World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: History, significance and more

World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated every year on May 18. This day is a chance to thank the volunteers, community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to find a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine.

It is also a time to educate communities about the importance of preventive HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) vaccine research.

The day is also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of HIV vaccinations in preventing HIV infection and AIDS.

As of now, there is still no known vaccine that can be used to stem the flow of this deadly infection.

History and significance

This day is observed on May 18 and is rooted in a speech given by then US President Bill Clinton in I997.

In his speech, he stated that a vaccine was the only way to control the spread of HIV and eventually wipe it out. After his speech, the day was commemorated for the first time in May 1998.

Every year communities around the world organize various activities on this day to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS vaccines, prevention and educate people.

What is AIDS?

AIDS's full form is Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome. Acquired means this condition is acquired that is a person becomes infected with a virus.

Immuno denotes that the virus HIV affects the immune system of the person.

Deficiency: The person's immune system becomes weak and not able to work properly.

Syndrome - It may happen that a person suffering from AIDS may also experience other diseases due to a weak immune system.