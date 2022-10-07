Search icon
Workouts for women: Try this routine to get a lean and toned body

Using your body weight, you can work almost every muscle in your body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

File photo

Change your training regimen in smart ways to lose weight and obtain the muscles you want. A well-planned and strategic approach to an exercise regimen is the greatest way to achieve a lean and fit body. We'll talk about the exercises in this article that will tone your body and improve your fitness.

1. Run: 

Physical exercise, such as running/jogging, can considerably enhance one's quality of life, self-esteem, and mental health. Running regularly will give you a toned, fit body, including a firm butt.

2. Lunges: 

Exercises that test your equilibrium are part of a well-rounded training regimen. This is accomplished with lunges, which help strengthen your legs and glutes while promoting functional mobility.

3: Push-ups:

Push-ups are a fantastic full-body exercise that trains almost all of your muscles, with an emphasis on your upper body and core strength.

4. Squats:

You might lose weight by doing squats because they burn calories. Additionally, they reduce the possibility of knee and ankle injuries. Air squats, side-step squats, sumo squats, leap squats, and weighted squats are a few variations of squats.

5. Burpees:

This intense, plyometric exercise is a wonderful way to end any workout because it increases heart rate. Your body will get stronger, your health will get better, you'll move better, and you'll feel better if you regularly perform burpees.

