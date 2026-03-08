Women's Day 2026: What is the history and significance of International Women's Day?

International Women's Day will be observed worldwide on March 8, 2026, celebrating the achievements of women and highlighting the need for greater gender equality across the globe. Each year, the day is marked by campaigns, discussions, and events that focus on women’s rights and empowerment. For **International Women’s Day 2026, the global campaign theme is Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girl."

Date of International Women's Day: International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8. In 2026, the day falls on a Sunday.

History of International Women’s Day

International Womens Day shistory dates back to early 1900s, when omen were fighting for jobs, fair pay and the right to vote. In 1908, 15,000 women marched in New York City. They started a movement, demanding less work hours and better pay and have the right to vote. This movement became very popular quickly. A year later a German activist named Clara Zetkin also started demanding womens rights in Copenhagen. Soon the movement reached many nations across the world, and later, nations started to observe this day as women's day. In 1975, the United Nayion officially recognised it. March 8 is a day to promote equal rights, for men and women all around the world.

Why International Women’s Day is important?

Today, International Women’s Day is both a celebration and a call to action. It honors the achievements of women and raises awareness about important issues like gender inequality, workplace discrimination, violence against women, and unequal access to opportunities. Around the world, governments, organizations, and communities use the day to organize awareness campaigns, discussions, award ceremonies, and community programs that aim to build a more equal society.