Woman wearing low-cut dress denied entry to Musee d'Orsay in Paris, calls out museum for 'double standards'

A woman who identifies as "Jeavnne" on Twitter was recently barred from entering a museum in one of France's most prestigious art galleries as she was apparently wearing a low-cut dress.

The woman called out Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France for "double standards" on Twitter after being initially denied entry after which she received an apology after sharing details of the incident on social media.

Check out her post here.

Jeavnne, who shared an image of herself taken on the same day, says she was initially denied entry while visiting with a friend during a warm day in the French capital. After questioning why she wasn't allowed inside, the museum's staff allegedly pointed to her cleavage, leaving her "excruciatingly embarrassed".

Writing about the female officer's reaction, Jeavnne wrote, "Arriving at the entrance of the museum, I don't have time to take out my ticket before the sight of my breasts and my appearance shocks an officer in charge of reservations," CNN reported.

She also posted a photo of the dress she was wearing that day: a long-sleeved summer dress with a low neckline.

"At this moment, I am still unaware of the fact that my cleavage has become the subject of this controversy." Another officer, this time from security, eventually told her that she had broken the museum's rules.

Taking to her Twitter, Jeavnne wrote, "I question the coherence with which the representatives of a national museum can prohibit access to knowledge and culture on the basis of an arbitrary judgment determining if the appearance of someone is decent. I am not just my breasts, I am not just a body, your double standards will not be an obstacle to my access to culture and knowledge."

Later, in its apology, posted on Twitter, Musee d'Orsay said it had reached out to Jeanne. "We have taken note of an incident that occurred with a visitor during her visit to the Musée d'Orsay," they said, stating that the museum "profoundly regrets" what happened and has contacted the "concerned person" to apologize.