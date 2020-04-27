Woman names newborn after Delhi cop who helped her reach hospital

Delhi Police has become a ray of hope to pregnant women amid the lockdown situation in the state, as many examples have come to the fore where cops have rushed them to hospital for a timely delivery.

A woman has named her newborn baby after the Delhi Police Constable Dayaveer Singh, who helped her reach the hospital in the city. The incident is from April 24th when Anupama complained of labor pain and despite waiting for two hours the ambulance didn't come.

Dayaveer came to the rescue of the pregnant woman after the woman’s father-in-law called the police for help.

The cop took the woman to Hindu Rao Hospital after the family was waiting for an ambulance but it did not arrive for two hours.

Anupama said that within five to ten minutes the cop came to help her. “I have named my child Dayaveer,” said Anupama, the mother.

News agency ANI also shared images of the cop and the newborn kid.

Delhi: A mother named her newborn baby after the name of a police constable, Dayavir Singh, who took her to hospital for delivery. Dayavir Singh says,"I am happy that I could help her in these times. I feel honoured." pic.twitter.com/ewvV4oCVv6 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

The gesture tugged at heartstrings of people and it’s clear from the comments they made. “Good, salute to Delhi Police,” expressed a Twitter user. “Touched,” expressed another. “Wow! that’s great,” wrote a third.

“They were trying to arrange an ambulance. When the ambulance did not arrive, they called our SHO. I was asked to rush to the woman’s aid,” said Dayaveer.

Ashok Vihar Police Station SHO Arti Sharma said that Constable Dayaveer went to help the woman as soon as the call was received. “Delhi Police is ready to provide all help to the people amid the lockdown,” she added.