Winter taking a toll on your joints? Here are some natural remedies for managing winter arthritis pain

While there is a ton of medication to help with symptoms of arthritis, today, we will tell you about some natural remedies which will help you in managing the disease at home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Cold conditions and the winter season is difficult but especially for people who live with arthritis, winter time might be taking a toll on your joints. As the temperature drops, Arthritis sufferers often say that pain and swelling increase. 

While there is a ton of medication to help with symptoms of arthritis, today, we will tell you about some natural remedies which will help you in managing the disease at home. 

Maintain a healthy weight 

Any extra weight that you carry puts a lot of pressure on your knees. Therefore, losing excess weight from the body helps in improving the pain of arthritis.

Check your Vitamin D 

Winter months mean older adults stay home, therefore, facing a lack of sun exposure. This increases the risk of Vitamin D deficiency leading to pain in joints and muscles. 

Keep moving 

One of the main reasons why joint pain increases in winter months are due to a sedentary lifestyle. Make sure to keep moving, and exercising to keep joints healthy. 

Make smart food choices 

Diet plays an important role in managing arthritis. Make wise food choices and try and include cherries, berries, grapes, cabbage, kale, spinach, and plums, among others to boost overall health. Avoid eating processed, junk food, and sugary treats.  

Vitamin C might help 

Research indicates that foods that are high in Vitamin C might help with collagen production which will further help manage your arthritis. Include foods like citrus fruits, cauliflower, cherries, and strawberries in your diet. 

Include green tea in your diet 

There are many benefits of green tea. One of its primary benefits is that it helps in stopping chemicals in the body that cause inflammation. Green tea may also help in preventing cartilage from added harm due to arthritis.

