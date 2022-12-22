Winter Solstice 2022: Today marks the shortest day of the year, here's why

The shortest day of the year occurs today. Every year in the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice, or the shortest day of the year, occurs on December 21 or 22. The winter solstice will take place this year on December 22, 2022.

Winter Solstice in India

In India, the shortest day and longest night of the year will fall on December 22. Due to Earth's tilt toward the Sun, which is approximately 23.5 degrees, the winter solstice happens. Over the Tropic of Capricorn, the Sun is directly overhead. As Earth revolves around the Sun, the tilt causes the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to receive varying dosages of sunlight throughout the entire year. This is why we experience four different seasons throughout the whole year.

What is the winter solstice?

While the Southern Hemisphere enjoys summer during these months, the Northern Hemisphere experiences less sunlight at this time of year. As a result of the South Pole's angle toward the sun and increased exposure to sunlight, December 22 will be the summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere.

Near December 22nd in the northern hemisphere and June 21st in the southern hemisphere marks the winter solstice, which ushers in the season of winter and the shortest day. The days will start getting longer and the nights will get shorter after December 22.

What does winter solstice mean?

The word "solstice" comes from the Latin word "solstitium," which roughly translates to "sun standing still."

