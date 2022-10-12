Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Winter Skincare: Follow these tips this season to protect your skin from cold weather

Winters are almost here, follow these skin care tips to protect yourself from cold weather.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 08:42 AM IST

Winter Skincare: Follow these tips this season to protect your skin from cold weather
Photo: Pixabay

Winters are about to know our doors soon. Winters are liked by everyone, but any other season even this has its own demerits. In this season, our skin becomes extremely dry. In this season the moisture in the air is very less and this dry air snatches the moisture out from our skin. Therefore, we need to pay more attention to our skin in winter than in summer. 

Follow these skin care tips in cold weather:

1. Moisturizer with Vitamin E- To avoid dry skin in cold weather, a moisturizer containing vitamin E should be used. Use moisturizer two to three times a day and apply it on the face even before sleeping at night. 

2. Mild Scrub- We see that in winter the dead skin also starts accumulating on the face, to get rid of it, use a mild scrub thrice a week, this will remove the dead skin and the face will remain nourished. 

3. Coconut Oil- Coconut oil is considered the best in retaining moisture, you can apply it on your skin after bathing. For this, apply coconut oil on the skin an hour before bath and massage it for a while and after taking a bath, the skin will not be dry. 

4. Warm water for bath- In this season, do not use hot water for bathing, it reduces the moisture of the skin further, take bath with lukewarm water only. Do not use hot or cold water to wash the face, rather wash the face with lukewarm water. 

5. Use of Milk- If your face has become dry, then use milk for this. Apply it all over the face, massage it for a while and then wash the face with lukewarm water, you can sleep at night by applying milk on the face. 

6. Drink plenty of water- In winter, we often reduce drinking water, it has a bad effect on our skin and it starts getting dry. Therefore, do not reduce drinking water, but drink eight to ten glasses of water a day, drinking lukewarm water is beneficial in winter.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, meet contestants of Salman Khan's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.