Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

'This operation is getting technically more complex': NDMA on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

CAT 2023 exam tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

'This operation is getting technically more complex': NDMA on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

Captains who were traded in IPL history

10 superstars with their worst films

Animals capable of defeating lion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Not Vicky Kaushal, but this actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

Here are five trendy jackets that are absolute must-haves in men's wardrobe.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Winter isn't just about staying warm; it's also an opportunity to showcase your style through layers and outerwear. Jackets are essential pieces that not only keep you cozy but also make a bold fashion statement. If you're aiming to elevate your winter wardrobe, here are five trendy jackets that are absolute must-haves:

1. The Classic Peacoat

Timeless and versatile, the peacoat remains a staple in men's winter fashion. Its structured silhouette and double-breasted front exude sophistication. Opt for a navy or charcoal-colored peacoat for a sleek and elegant look that can easily transition from casual to formal occasions. Pair it with tailored trousers and a turtleneck for a refined ensemble, or dress it down with jeans and a sweater for a smart-casual vibe.

2. The Puffer Jacket with a Twist

Puffer jackets have evolved beyond their utilitarian roots to become a stylish winter essential. Look for modern variations with unique features like color-blocking, asymmetric zippers, or unconventional textures. A hooded puffer in a vibrant color or with subtle design elements adds a contemporary edge to your outfit. Layer it over a hoodie and jeans for a sporty yet fashionable appeal.

3. The Shearling Jacket

For a rugged yet luxurious look, invest in a shearling jacket. Whether it's genuine or faux, the cozy lining and bold collar instantly elevate your winter style. Opt for a shearling aviator jacket in a neutral tone like brown or black for a rugged, masculine appeal. Pair it with denim and chunky boots for a rugged, outdoorsy vibe or layer it over a sweater for a casual yet sophisticated look.

4. The Quilted Jacket

Quilted jackets offer both warmth and style. Their quilted patterns add visual interest while providing insulation against the cold. Choose a quilted jacket in a sleek, slim-fit design for a contemporary look. Navy, olive green, or burgundy are excellent color options that complement various outfits. Style it with chinos and a button-down shirt for a preppy feel or layer it over a hoodie for a relaxed, urban look.

5. The Overcoat

An overcoat is a sartorial essential that exudes elegance and refinement. Opt for a knee-length or longer overcoat in wool or cashmere for supreme warmth and sophistication. Classic colors like camel, gray, or black offer versatility and can be effortlessly paired with both formal and casual attire. Wear it over a suit for a polished appearance or throw it over a sweater and tailored trousers for a stylish off-duty look.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Surat's richest man, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, his net worth is...

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

Best Smartphones to buy on Amazon under Rs 10000

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

PETA's Thanksgiving post goes viral as Turkeys portrayed as humans, ignites online debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE