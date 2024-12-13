Recognising these signs early can help you combat winter’s harsh effects and maintain healthy, glowing skin.

Winter brings with it more than just a chill in the air; it also saps moisture from your skin, leaving it dry and dehydrated. The drop in temperature, combined with low humidity levels and indoor heating, creates the perfect storm for dehydrated skin. Dehydration occurs when your skin loses more water than it can retain, weakening its protective barrier and leading to visible and uncomfortable symptoms. Recognising these signs early can help you combat winter’s harsh effects and maintain healthy, glowing skin.

Here are five signs that cold weather may be leaving your skin parched and in need of care:

1. Flaky Skin

If you notice flaky patches or peeling, it’s a clear indication that your skin lacks moisture. The combination of cold air outside and heated indoor environments can strip your skin of its natural oils, causing it to flake.

2. Tightness and Discomfort

A tight, uncomfortable sensation in your skin, especially after washing your face, is a common sign of dehydration. This occurs when your skin’s moisture barrier is compromised, making it difficult to retain water.

3. Dull and Lifeless Complexion

Dehydrated skin often loses its natural glow, appearing dull and lifeless. The lack of hydration reduces skin cell turnover, preventing new, fresh cells from coming to the surface.

4. Itching or Irritation

The cold weather can trigger itchiness and irritation, especially in areas like your hands, legs, and elbows. This could be due to the lack of hydration and the friction from winter clothing.

5. Visible Fine Lines

Dehydrated skin can emphasise fine lines and wrinkles. The lack of moisture reduces skin plumpness, making lines more noticeable, particularly around the eyes and mouth.

How to Combat Winter Dryness