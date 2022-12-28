Winter cap with Bluetooth, chargeable socks and other smart winter gadgets to keep you warm | Photo: Amazon

Winter shivers have begun to affect citizens in many states of India due to an ongoing cold wave and chilly weather. The dense fog that has been blanketing many areas, especially in Delhi-NCR and other North Indian regions, is evidence of its effects.

In such weather, it is essential to keep your body warm to prevent getting common cold. Here are a few devices that will assist you in keeping warm this winter. Stay tuned if you're curious about how gadgets can make clothing function. This list includes some extremely distinctive clothing that have electric features. This covers everything, from hats with earphones to gloves with heaters.

Bluetooth connectivity in winter cap

In the winter, you must have seen a lot of people wearing caps, but what if this cap also made it easier for you to hear music? The Bluetooth hat has built-in speakers for your use. It can also be charged using a USB charger. You must connect your phone or other device cap in order to use it. The cost of such a cap is Rs 1,299 on Amazon.

READ | From ethnic kurti to white top: 5 popular ways to pair your denims for fall

Chargeable shawl

Winters are a great time to use shawls. What if your shawl suddenly begins to radiate heat? These shawls are offered on online shopping websites. They can be charged using a USB port. It comes with fabric that can be washed.

Electric socks and gloves

To make it through the winter, you can also purchase electric socks. The starting price for these socks on Amazon is between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,800. These socks can be charged and washed without any hassle. In addition, electric gloves are available for purchase and cost about Rs 1,500. Electric blankets are another product on the market besides these.

READ | IRCTC's Winter Special Vietnam honeymoon package: From itinerary to prices, here's all you need to know

Electric blankets

However, when it comes to blankets, you can purchase them for Rs 1,900 at first. There are some single bed blankets that cost less than a thousand rupees. These products are chargeable.