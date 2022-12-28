Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Winter cap with Bluetooth, chargeable socks and other smart winter gadgets to keep you warm

Winter 2022: This list includes some extremely distinctive clothing that have electric features.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

Winter cap with Bluetooth, chargeable socks and other smart winter gadgets to keep you warm
Winter cap with Bluetooth, chargeable socks and other smart winter gadgets to keep you warm | Photo: Amazon

Winter shivers have begun to affect citizens in many states of India due to an ongoing cold wave and chilly weather. The dense fog that has been blanketing many areas, especially in Delhi-NCR and other North Indian regions, is evidence of its effects.

In such weather, it is essential to keep your body warm to prevent getting common cold. Here are a few devices that will assist you in keeping warm this winter. Stay tuned if you're curious about how gadgets can make clothing function. This list includes some extremely distinctive clothing that have electric features. This covers everything, from hats with earphones to gloves with heaters.

Bluetooth connectivity in winter cap

In the winter, you must have seen a lot of people wearing caps, but what if this cap also made it easier for you to hear music? The Bluetooth hat has built-in speakers for your use. It can also be charged using a USB charger. You must connect your phone or other device cap in order to use it. The cost of such a cap is Rs 1,299 on Amazon.

READ | From ethnic kurti to white top: 5 popular ways to pair your denims for fall

Chargeable shawl

Winters are a great time to use shawls. What if your shawl suddenly begins to radiate heat? These shawls are offered on online shopping websites. They can be charged using a USB port. It comes with fabric that can be washed.

Electric socks and gloves

To make it through the winter, you can also purchase electric socks. The starting price for these socks on Amazon is between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,800. These socks can be charged and washed without any hassle. In addition, electric gloves are available for purchase and cost about Rs 1,500. Electric blankets are another product on the market besides these.

READ | IRCTC's Winter Special Vietnam honeymoon package: From itinerary to prices, here's all you need to know

Electric blankets

However, when it comes to blankets, you can purchase them for Rs 1,900 at first. There are some single bed blankets that cost less than a thousand rupees. These products are chargeable.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.