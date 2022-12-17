Winter 2022: Here's how you can keep your room warm and cosy naturally in chilly days | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Spending time comfortably inside your home is the best thing to do in the winter. The top health experts believe that the changing weather can have an effect on your health. People prefer to spend more time at home during cold weather to avoid any type of wintertime health issues.

Heaters and blowers are frequently used by people to keep their homes warm. However, there are a lot of drawbacks to using it. In order to keep the house warm, you can use natural methods that won't harm your health and won't make the house colder. Here are a few tips for keeping your room cosy and warm this winter.

Use thick drapes and carpets

The use of thick carpets and curtains is the best method for keeping a home warm during the winter. Put heavy, dark-colored curtains on the windows and doors to prevent cold winds from entering the house. In addition, you could cover the floor with patterned carpets. Because of this, your home will look more beautiful and stay warm.

Use Comfortable Lighting

In the winter, lights might prove to be a better option for keeping the house warm. Candles can be used to keep the house warm. This will improve the aesthetics of your space and lessen the chill.

Use bubble wrap

In order to shield your home's windows from chilly winds, you can seal them in bubble wrap. It helps to stop the chilly wind.

Hot water bags

To keep your home from getting cold, use a hot water bag. It can be employed to maintain the warmth of a couch or bed.

To keep warm in bed

In the winter, using a lot of pillows will help you stay warm in bed. Warm bedsheets can be used in place of cotton ones during this season. This allows you to experience the warmth of the bed.

