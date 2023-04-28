Why world's most expensive water costs around Rs 45 lakh?

Water is one of the primary needs of humans. Water is most needed for survival. Even the human body is made up of 70% water. About 70% of water is present on earth, of which only about 2% is drinkable. Usually, ordinary water or RO water is used in houses, but big celebrities use different water. Which is quite different from normal and RO water and also expensive. Some people drink alkaline water while others order water from abroad.

So today we are going to tell you about water which is so expensive that one bottle of it can buy a luxurious house. Although, the most important function of water is to keep you hydrated, but the most expensive water in the world not only keeps you hydrated but also keeps your skin young. It is very beneficial for health.

The name of the most expensive water in the world is Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani. This water bottle was named the most expensive water bottle in Guinness World Records in 2010. It comes in a bottle of 750ml water, which costs about $60000 which is about 44 lakh rupees.

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani is one of the most expensive water bottles in the world. It is made of gold in a bottle. This water is from France or Fiji and it is said that 5 grams of gold ash is also mixed in this water, which is also very beneficial for the body. Water Bottle This bottle is very attractive to look at. It is prepared with leather packaging.

This bottle was designed by Fernando Altamirano. By the way, this brand comes in many bottles of water. If we talk about the lowest price water bottle then it is around $285 i.e. around 21,355 rupees. the