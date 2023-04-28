Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Why world's most expensive water costs around Rs 45 lakh?

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani was recorded as the most expensive water bottle in the Guinness World Records in 2010.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Why world's most expensive water costs around Rs 45 lakh?
Why world's most expensive water costs around Rs 45 lakh?

Water is one of the primary needs of humans. Water is most needed for survival. Even the human body is made up of 70% water. About 70% of water is present on earth, of which only about 2% is drinkable. Usually, ordinary water or RO water is used in houses, but big celebrities use different water. Which is quite different from normal and RO water and also expensive. Some people drink alkaline water while others order water from abroad.

So today we are going to tell you about water which is so expensive that one bottle of it can buy a luxurious house. Although, the most important function of water is to keep you hydrated, but the most expensive water in the world not only keeps you hydrated but also keeps your skin young. It is very beneficial for health.

The name of the most expensive water in the world is Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani. This water bottle was named the most expensive water bottle in Guinness World Records in 2010. It comes in a bottle of 750ml water, which costs about $60000 which is about 44 lakh rupees.

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani is one of the most expensive water bottles in the world. It is made of gold in a bottle. This water is from France or Fiji and it is said that 5 grams of gold ash is also mixed in this water, which is also very beneficial for the body. Water Bottle This bottle is very attractive to look at. It is prepared with leather packaging.

This bottle was designed by Fernando Altamirano. By the way, this brand comes in many bottles of water. If we talk about the lowest price water bottle then it is around $285 i.e. around 21,355 rupees. the

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan
After Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire at pool-side in monokini, see viral photos
Bullet Train: Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line in '24x7x365' mode, stunning pics released
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP releases 1st, 2nd year exam date sheet at bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.