Benefits of water: Why we should drink water more often?

Water carries nutrients and oxygen to your cells. (Photo: Pexels)

We all know that staying hydrated is the first rule of health and nutrition. The human body can still survive without food for weeks but we humans cannot last even a few days without water. This isn't actually a surprise if you know that human bodies are made up of about 60 per cent water. Thus, when it gets dehydrated both body's physical and mental state gets affected.

Generally, healthy people should drink at least 4-6 glasses of water without a fail. Suffice it to say, water is a must for our cells and organs to function properly. If you don't have certain conditions such as thyroid, liver, kidney, or heart problems, then drinking more water won't be a problem.

Here are a few reasons why it's important to drink water:

1. Promotes healthy skin- In its normal state, your skin contains plenty of water, Dehydration makes your skin more vulnerable to premature wrinkling which can be improved by drinking more water.

2. Lubricates the joints- cartilage, which is located in joints and the disks of the spine, holds about 80% of water, by keeping yourself hydrated you can improve your joint hock-absorbing ability.

3. Helps manage calories- for many years, drinking water has been used as a weight-loss technique, while it's far from being a magical trick, drinking water instead 9of high calories beverages can certainly make a huge difference.

4. Keeps your kidney healthy- One of the kidneys' functions is to control water balance and blood pressure, as well as expel waste from the body By drinking tons of water, you're promoting normal kidney function which also helps in flushing toxins from your body.

5. Energies the muscles- Moreover, this helps prevent mineral buildup that can lead to kidney stones. Muscle cells that don't have enough fluids tend to perform poorly. When exercising, it's crucial to drink enough fluids. Two hours before exercising, drink 17 ounces of fluid.

Read: 5 benefits of using aloe vera gel for skin