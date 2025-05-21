Taj Mahal is a Mughal monument built by Shah Jahan in 1653 in the city of Agra in today’s Uttar Pradesh. The monument took a little more than 20 years to be built as its construction started in 1631. It is considered as one of the most beautiful architectures in India that showcases a majestic blend and influence of the Indian, Persian and Islamic architecture. The Mughal mausoleum was made with white marble and precious stones which were brought to India from various parts of the world. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan dedicated the monument to his beloved wife Mumtaz whose burial lies in the main tomb of the Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahal’s architecture

The Taj Mahal complex, just like any other Mughal architecture, is beautified in the Persian Charbagh style which is a garden design very prominent in Mughal architecture. The garden style is a representation of the four rivers of paradise which has a significance in the Quran. The gardens are made in the Charbagh style which includes small fountains in the centre, walkways that divide the garden into four quadrants.

The complex is made more beautiful by the plants and flowers the Charbagh garden contains like roses, lilies, jasmine, cypress trees and various fruit trees. However, one very unique aspect of the Taj Mahal is that it also contains Tulsi, which is considered auspicious in the Indian Hindu tradition. Here one can notice Tulsi plants in large numbers.

Why Taj Mahal complex has Tulsi plants in big numbers?

Manvendra Chauhan, a digital content creator who posts content around various facts regarding India, Pakistan, politics, entertainment and others has shared some facts on his Instagram handle regarding Taj Mahal. He has explained the reasons behind Tulsi plant growing in the complex. It is due to some amazing health facts around Tulsi.

-The plant releases oxygen for 20 hours in a day and ozone gas for four hours.

-Tulsi also eliminates harmful gases in the air like Carbon dioxide, Sulphur dioxide and Nitrogen oxide.

-A single Tulsi plant can purify the air around 100 square meters

-As the city pollution and other factors erode the monument’s walls, Tulsi plant helps it to maintain its purity.

-Tulsi also helps in keeping away insects and mosquitos.

-In 2009, Agra’s Forest Department planted Tulsi in massive amount to protect Taj Mahal from getting polluted.