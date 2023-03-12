Why snoozing your alarm could be dangerous for your health

Who doesn't love sleep, that too when it is early in the morning? It is said that waking up early in the morning is beneficial for health. Of course, this is 100% true, but only those people get the benefit of it, who wake up without an alarm. Yes, for alarm sleepers, as soon as the clock starts trrr...trrr...trrr, you hit the snooze button and go to sleep. Actually, at that time the body demands a few more moments of rest and we press the snooze button. But research has revealed that using the snooze button is not good for health, because doing so repeatedly disturbs sleep. In such a situation, it is good for all of us to wake up with the alarm ringing. Now when it comes to the snooze button, today we will tell you such information, about which you have never noticed after all, in how many minutes the alarm repeats and the time fixed for the repeat, the scientist behind it. What is logic?

Usually, people get up sometime after the alarm goes off and press the button to start it. The engineers who make the alarm believe that people do not notice the difference of a few moments in their sleep, so they think that they are advancing the alarm for 10 minutes when it is nine minutes. Now the question arises why only 9 minutes, it could have been 10 minutes as well. The logic of the scientists behind this.is very interesting. Before answering this question, we would like to tell you that when the snooze button was invented, the engineers could have wanted to increase the duration of the alarm, but they did not. This button was invented in the 50s. When the button was invented, the clock's gear cycle was 10 minutes.

Significantly, due to the addition of gear for the snooze button, the experts advised that the cycle of the snooze button should be reduced to more or less than 10 minutes so that the coordination of other parts is not disturbed. In the end, the manufacturers decided to reduce it to nine minutes. Experts argue behind doing nine minutes, after waking up and sleeping again, the person goes into a deep sleep after 10 minutes. In such a situation, if the time of snooze button is kept for 10 minutes or more, then the alarm is not heard and the person is not able to get up. In such a situation, important work could get stuck.

Snooze button spoils health...

Sleep experts believe that repeatedly hitting the snooze button due to the desire to sleep for a few more moments causes tired mornings and has a bad effect on health. There is no doubt that the snooze button not only ruins your sleep but is also dangerous for your health. Actually, recent research has shown that the use of a snooze button is not good for health. According to two years of research conducted at Loughborough University, this is because it disturbs the natural rhythm of the body's natural clock and then this problem increases day by day, which can prove to be very fatal. Five minutes after hitting the snooze button is not beneficial in any way. In fact, its use can disrupt our circadian rhythms and make it more difficult to wake up.