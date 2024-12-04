Despite sleeping apart, Casey and Andy emphasize that their relationship remains strong.

Casey Tayler and her husband, Andy, have been sleeping in separate beds since the early days of their marriage. Their decision to sleep apart has become a topic of interest, especially after Casey shared a video on TikTok about their new queen-sized bunk beds, which quickly went viral with over 7.4 million views.

For Casey and Andy, the choice to sleep separately was driven by a desire for better rest. They realized that sharing a bed didn’t allow them to get the quality sleep they needed. With different sleep schedules and habits, they often woke up feeling tired and unrested. Now, by sleeping in separate spaces, both have noticed that they feel more refreshed and energized in the morning.

Casey explains, “It’s not to say we don’t miss the intimacy of being close, but when it comes to sleep, we find that being apart works best for us.” Sleeping separately has allowed both to focus on their individual sleep needs, which, in turn, has improved their overall health. They no longer wake up disrupted by each other’s sleep habits.

Despite sleeping apart, Casey and Andy emphasize that their relationship remains strong. They still enjoy intimacy and connection throughout the day, maintaining a close emotional bond. They believe that the key to their happiness is prioritizing their sleep and health, which helps them to be more present for each other.

Since sharing their story online, the couple has received support from many people who relate to their experience. Many followers thanked them for normalizing sleeping apart, noting that it can be a healthy choice, even though society often expects couples to share a bed.

In the future, Casey and Andy are open to changing their sleeping arrangement if needed. However, they believe that their current choice helps them maintain a healthier and more balanced relationship, showing that sometimes, sleeping apart can be the best option.