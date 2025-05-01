Have you ever wondered why all pilots you across don a clean-shaven look? Well, it's not that all of them are somehow into the same grooming style. The real reason behind this is that most airlines restrict their pilots from growing a beard.

Have you ever wondered about how all pilots you across don a smooth, clean-shaven look? Well, it's not that all of them are somehow into the same grooming style. The real reason behind this is that airlines often restrict their pilots from growing a beard. Let us tell you why that is the case.

Answer lies under your nose

The main reason why most airlines prohibit pilots from sporting a beard is that it can affect the fitting of oxygen mask, which is critical in emergency situations. A poorly-sealed mask can lead to leakage of oxygen, causing reduced oxygen flow for the pilot and impairing their ability to function well.

The rule often also applies to cabin crew members.

Study supporting the rule

A study carried out in 1987 found that there was between 16% to 67% leakage out of oxygen masks for those who sported beards, concluding that it was enough to cause a lack of oxygen flow to the lungs.

But the policy varies from among airlines as some of them allow pilots and crew members to keep a light beard.

Why rule doesn't apply to passengers

Meanwhile, some airlines also enforce grooming standards to maintain a uniform look as pilots represent the company’s image.

These rules, however, do not apply to passengers. That's because they likely would not be required to perform high-energy activities -- which raise breathing rates -- like pilots and crew members would be.