Pulsatile tinnitus, a rhythmic sound that matches the heartbeat, is caused by turbulent blood flow in the neck or head, with several potential causes including....

Pulsatile tinnitus is a type of tinnitus that causes a rhythmic, throbbing, or pulsing sound that only the person affected can hear. This sound often matches the rhythm of the heartbeat, and it can be heard in one or both ears. People with pulsatile tinnitus describe it as a whooshing, thumping, or pulsating noise. The underlying cause of this condition is usually turbulent blood flow in the blood vessels around the neck or head.

There are several common causes of pulsatile tinnitus, one of which is conductive hearing loss. Conductive hearing loss occurs when there is an issue in the middle ear, such as an infection or inflammation, or when there is fluid buildup. Sometimes, it can also be caused by problems with the ossicles, the small bones in the ear responsible for hearing. This type of hearing loss makes it easier for the person to hear internal sounds, such as blood flowing, chewing, or breathing. In particular, it can amplify the sound of blood moving through the carotid artery and jugular vein, two large blood vessels located near the ear that transport blood to and from the brain.

Another common cause of pulsatile tinnitus is carotid artery disease. This condition occurs when fatty plaque builds up inside the carotid arteries, which can cause blood flow to become turbulent and lead to the pulsating sound. High blood pressure is another contributing factor. When blood pressure is high, the blood flow through the carotid artery can become turbulent, resulting in the sound of pulsatile tinnitus.

There are also certain blood vessel disorders that can lead to pulsatile tinnitus. These include aneurysms, which occur when a blood vessel weakens and bulges, arteriovenous malformations (abnormal connections between arteries and veins), twisted arteries, or benign tumors like glomus tumors located behind the eardrum.

If you experience pulsatile tinnitus, a doctor will first take a detailed history of your symptoms and examine your ears. Using a stethoscope, the doctor will listen to blood flow through the arteries in your neck. If no obvious cause is found, the doctor may recommend additional tests, including a hearing test. In cases where an unusual sound is heard in the carotid arteries, further tests may be done to check for blockages or other blood vessel issues.

While pulsatile tinnitus is often harmless and goes away on its own, if it persists for weeks or becomes bothersome, it is important to consult a doctor for further evaluation.