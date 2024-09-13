Twitter
Why Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist warns against hair botox, keratin treatments?

In a recent Instagram video, Thakur explained that hair botox is a deep conditioning treatment that temporarily smoothens hair using proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:38 PM IST

Why Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist warns against hair botox, keratin treatments?
Amit Thakur, the go-to hairstylist for Bollywood A-listers like Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, recently shared his take on two popular hair treatments—hair botox and keratin. Despite their rising popularity, Thakur revealed why he never recommends these treatments to his clients.

In a recent Instagram video, Thakur explained that hair botox is a deep conditioning treatment that temporarily smoothens hair using proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants. It lasts 2-4 months, coating the outer layer of the hair. On the other hand, keratin treatments involve applying keratin, a natural hair protein, but with added chemicals like formaldehyde, which is known to be carcinogenic and banned in several countries.

 

 

Thakur expressed concerns about the long-term damage caused by the excessive heat used in both treatments. Heat alters the natural structure of hair proteins, leading to damage over time. While these treatments may offer short-term results like frizz-free hair, Thakur highlighted the risks of falling into a cycle of repeat treatments that harm hair health.

"I prefer embracing natural hair texture and encourage habits that promote long-term hair health," Thakur emphasized, urging people to avoid quick-fix treatments and focus on sustainable care.

 

 

 

