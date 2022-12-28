Why New Year 2023 is celebrated on January 1?

Representational image

Preparations are going on in full swing for the launch. The new year brings new hope and a ray of hope in life. Every year, by celebrating the night of December 31, we say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new year on January 1, but have you ever wondered why January 1, is considered as the first day of the year?

Also read: Happy new year 2023: 8 mocktail recipes for New Year parties

Know here, how the new year started celebrated on January 1, and what is the history of the new year.

Why new year is celebrated on January 1?

Before 1582, the new year used to start in the spring season from March, then there were 10 months in the Roman calendar. Numa Pompilus, the king of Rome, changed the Roman calendar. After the eighth century BC, King Numa Pompilus added the months of January and February. The practice of celebrating the new year on January 1 started after the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in 1582 AD.

Gregorian calendar is based on sun wheel

Roman ruler Julius Caesar changed the calendar. After this, Caesar himself announced the beginning of the new year from January 1. Earth revolves around the Sun for 365 days, and 6 hours. In such a way, when the months of January and February were added, they did not match with the calculation of the Sun, after which the astronomers studied it deeply. Any calendar is made based on the calculation of the sun cycle or the lunar cycle. There are 354 days in the calendar made on the lunar cycle. On the other hand, there are 365 days in the calendar made on the Sun cycle. The Gregorian calendar is based on the solar cycle. This calendar is used in most countries.