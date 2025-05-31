It is often said that a person's beauty is reflected in their smile, but have you ever wondered why these models do not smile?

Have you ever observed a fashion show? The models walking the ramp look stunning, and their clothes look equally beautiful. Walking for the biggest designers, the models appear very stylish, and their appeal seems never-ending.

It is often said that a person's beauty is reflected in their smile, but have you ever wondered why these models do not smile?

Yes, these days, Bollywood celebs are often made show stoppers, who smile slightly at the end of the show. But throughout the rest of the fashion show, the models maintain a straight expression.

Are models not allowed to smile?

The answer is yes, smiling is discouraged during the ramp walk. If you watch videos of models like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Bipasha Basu from their early ramp walk days, you will notice they also avoided smiling during the show.

Why do models not smile?

'Never Skinny Enough: The Diary of a Top Model' is a book written by international supermodel Victoire Macon Dauxerre. In her book, she revealed, "I was strictly warned never to smile."

The main reason behind this rule is to highlight the designer's ensembles. According to fashion gurus and Dauxerre’s book, if a model smiles, then the audience's focus might shift from the outfit to the face, and this would ruin the purpose of such events.

Rule of ramp walk:

Ramp walks have their own rules. Models are trained to hold a specific facial expression to create a sharp, intense look. Macon also wrote that her modelling agency coach instructed her to walk with raised eyes and a slightly tilted chin. This posture makes the cheeks appear slimmer and helps maintain a focused gaze. You’ll notice that almost every model walks the ramp in this manner.

Also read: Meet Rachel Gupta, first Indian to win Miss Grand International 2024, now given up her crown due to...