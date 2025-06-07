Celebrities like Malaika Arora start their day with ghee, which experts say supports digestion, metabolism, and gut health when used in moderation.

Popular actor and TV host Malaika Arora recently shared that she starts her mornings with a teaspoon of ghee. She is not alone, many celebrities now swear by adding ghee to their morning coffee. While ghee is a form of saturated fat, nutrition experts say that in small amounts, it can actually benefit your body, especially your digestion and metabolism. These are important for good gut health and overall well-being. Mukta Vashist, a dietician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, explains that a teaspoon of ghee in the morning can help the stomach produce digestive juices and acids. This supports quick digestion and better nutrient absorption. Ghee also has butyric acid, which softens stool and helps with regular bowel movements. It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which means it keeps the lining of the gut healthy and supports good gut bacteria. Since ghee is a healthy fat, it also provides steady energy throughout the day. Unlike sugar, which can cause energy highs and lows, ghee keeps you feeling full and satisfied.

What’s Inside Ghee?

Ghee is made by slowly heating butter to remove all the water and milk solids, leaving behind a golden, clear fat. This process makes it rich in important nutrients like fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. Ghee also contains healthy Omega-3 fats and antioxidants, which help the body absorb nutrients better and keep cells healthy.

It supports the production of bile and digestive enzymes, which can reduce acidity and prevent reflux. Ghee can also help with weight control. It contains medium-chain fatty acids that are used as energy rather than stored as fat. This can boost metabolism, even when the body is resting. When the body uses fat for energy instead of sugar, it enters a state called ketosis, which helps burn stored fat.

Is Ghee Good for the Heart?

Though ghee is a type of saturated fat, it also contains CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), which some studies say may reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL). When used for cooking, ghee doesn’t require very high heat, which makes it a safer choice.

Experts say that 1 teaspoon (about 5 grams) of ghee per day is safe for most people. It should be part of your total daily fat intake, which should not be more than 20–30% of your total calories. If you have ghee in the morning, it’s best not to eat more of it later in the day. Always talk to a doctor or dietician before increasing your ghee intake.

While ghee coffee may seem trendy and is promoted by celebrities, remember that they also follow balanced diets, exercise regularly, and get proper rest. Simply drinking ghee coffee without following a healthy lifestyle won’t give you the same results. Ghee can be a healthy addition to your routine—but only when used wisely and in moderation.