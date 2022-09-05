Why is September 5 observed as Teachers' Day in India?

To commemorate the anniversary of Dr Sarvopalli Radhakrisnan's birth, India observes Teachers' Day on September 5 every year. Radhakrishnan served as India's first vice president and second president after independence (from 1962-67). Dr Radhakrishna was a researcher, thinker, and educator. The recipient of the Bharat Ratna award was born in Andhra Pradesh on September 5, 1888.



When some of his students visited Dr Radhakrishna one day in 1962 to wish him a happy birthday, the custom of observing his birthday as Indian Teachers' Day was started. He urged them to recognise this day (September 5) as a way to honour and remember all the outstanding teachers from Bangladesh and India.



Then, Dr Radhakrishnan went on to work as a philosophy professor at Calcutta University and Chennai's Presidency College. His students loved him and thought he was a fantastic teacher.



Later, he was appointed Vice-Chancellor of both Banaras Hindu University and Andhra University (BHU). He was chosen as a fellow of the British Academy in 1939. In 1926, 1929, and 1930, he also worked as a lecturer at Manchester College in Oxford. He was named the University of Chicago's Haskell lecturer in Comparative Religion in 1930.



The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore and The Reign of Religion in Contemporary Philosophy are two of the Philosopher President's most well-known writings. Dr Radhakrisnan received the British Order of Merit in 1963 and has been nominated 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.