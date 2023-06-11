Why is having your breakfast so important?

In the Indian household setting, the homemakers prioritize preparing breakfast right after waking up in the morning. However, due to the hustle and bustle of office life, many of us tend to neglect this crucial meal. If you find yourself guilty of this habit, it's time to put an end to it starting today. Why? Because disregarding breakfast can lead to undesirable consequences. Breakfast holds immense importance for the well-being of each and every one of us. Let us explore the numerous advantages that arise from having breakfast in the morning.

Why is breakfast so important, you ask? Well, here are a few reasons:

1. Breakfast serves as your primary energy source, especially for individuals engaged in work. Energy is an essential requirement for both desk-bound tasks and fieldwork. Venturing out without having breakfast hampers your ability to concentrate on your responsibilities and stifles your creativity. Therefore, it is imperative to consume what is laid before you on the breakfast table before you step out. For added benefits, consider incorporating protein-rich foods such as eggs and sprouted lentils into your morning meal.

2. Morning breakfast plays a pivotal role in enhancing your metabolism, enabling you to burn calories and maintain your vigor throughout the day. Neglecting breakfast adversely affects your work productivity, making it arduous to complete your tasks and often leading to stress and depression.

3. Consumption of breakfast helps lower the risk of developing diabetes as it stabilizes blood sugar levels. By consuming fruits, cereals, and lean proteins within two hours of waking up, you can prevent fluctuations in glucose levels throughout the day.

4. A well-rounded breakfast before leaving the house can contribute to curbing obesity. By satiating your hunger before heading out, you are less likely to overeat and indulge in excessive snacking.

5. Having breakfast significantly improves cognitive function, while skipping it hampers intellectual development and impairs brain functionality. Learning abilities also suffer as a consequence.

6. The act of skipping breakfast perpetuates a constant feeling of fatigue. Despite obtaining sufficient rest, you find yourself lethargic and drained. Breakfast serves as a vital source of energy, and neglecting it can lead to decreased energy levels and subsequent fatigue.

It is essential to note that prior to adopting the methods and suggestions outlined in this article, it is advisable to consult with a medical professional or an appropriate expert.

Read more: From Kedarnath, Kalpa to Spiti valley: Travel destinations to enjoy summer vacations in months of June-July