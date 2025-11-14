Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right

Children’s Day in India on November 14 honours Chacha Nehru’s love for children and his vision for their well-being. The day promotes education, health, rights, and happiness, reminding society that children shape the nation’s future.

Children are considered the future of any nation. The advancement of society depends on its contentment, education, and general well-being. To commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister, Children's Day is observed annually on November 14 in India. Nehru, also referred to as Chacha Nehru, had a great affection for children and thought that they were the cornerstone of a powerful and affluent country.

Chacha Nehru’s love for children:

Nehru himself came up with the concept of observing Children's Day in India. He underlined the significance of health, education, and children's general welfare. He desired for kids to grow up in a loving, supportive, and opportunity-rich environment. Nehru was well known for his affection for kids; he frequently visited schools, spoke with students, and urged them to have big dreams. According to him, a nation can only make real progress if its youth are morally upright, educated, and healthy.

How Children’s Day is celebrated:

Schools and other organisations throughout India host a range of kid-friendly events on Children's Day. These consist of cultural events like contests for drawing, dancing, and singing. Small presents or treats are frequently given to students as a show of affection and support. Children are also taught about Nehru's life, his contributions to the country, and the value of virtues like accountability, kindness, and honesty on this day in many schools.

Raising awareness for Children’s rights:

The celebration seeks to increase awareness of children's rights, education, and health, in addition to being a fun event. Programs draw attention to problems like hunger, child labour, and the importance of high-quality education. This is a chance for governmental and non-governmental organisations to exchange policies and programs that promote children's welfare.

Chacha Nehru's focus on children is indicative of a larger vision; he believed that children were genuine national assets with the power to effect constructive change. India honours his dedication to youth and emphasises the value of raising the next generation by commemorating Children's Day.

In India, Children's Day is a celebration of hope, education, and innocence. It celebrates Chacha Nehru's affection for kids and serves as a reminder to society that how well we raise and educate our next generation will determine the future of the country. It's a day to honour kids, take inspiration from them, and strive for a better future.