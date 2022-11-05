Why does Keratosis pilaris get worse in winter? Home remedies to treat it

Keratosis pilaris

Keratosis piralis is caused by a build-up of keratin, which clogs skin pores and prevents hair follicles from growing. Due to which small bumps come on the skin. On seeing this, you will see it is exactly like acne. Keratosis pilaris occurs mostly in the arms, back, and sometimes on the thigh. It is red, brown and yellow in appearance.

Winter season: Preventive ways to deal with seasonal change

Even though keratosis pilaris is not officially considered a seasonal condition, it usually becomes worse in dry or cold conditions. Keratosis pilaris can become exacerbated in winter because the cold weather causes moisture loss, but some patients also get it in the spring and summer because of allergens.

Symptoms of Keratosis Pilaris

Dry skin, Sandpaper-like bump, Pink or reddish bump, Itchy skin, Bump color varies from person to person depending on skin tone.

Here are a few remedies to treat your keratosis pilaris

Exfoliate the skin

To reduce keratosis pilaris or chicken skin and to prevent this condition, it is necessary that you exfoliate the skin regularly. Use a mild, chemical-rich product for this, which helps to remove dead skin cells.

Keep skin hydrated

It is best to keep your body hydrated to reduce keratosis pilaris. You can increase the turnover of the skin by using lactic acid, which works to moisturize the skin. If you want, you can use ingredients that contain humectant ingredients, this can trap moisture in the skin.

Take care of these ingredients too

To reduce keratosis pilaris, you can use creams that contain equal amounts of alpha hydroxy acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid. All these compounds together make the skin loose and expel the dead cells.