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Why does Elon Musk, world's richest man, still live in rented house despite his trillion-dollar fortune?

Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX’s record IPO, but he still lives in a simple rented house in Texas, staying focused on work and space ambitions rather than luxury.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

Why does Elon Musk, world's richest man, still live in rented house despite his trillion-dollar fortune?
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Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX’s historic IPO. But unlike most billionaires, Musk doesn’t live in a luxurious mansion. Instead, he continues to live in a small rented house in Texas, keeping his lifestyle surprisingly simple despite his massive wealth.

Musk's modest home

Musk’s main residence is a prefabricated $50,000 two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, Texas, near SpaceX’s Starbase headquarters, that he rents from SpaceX. Per his biographer Walter Isaacson, the home is 'very sparse,' with almost no luxuries. Musk reportedly works at a simple wooden table and values pragmatism over comfort. His mother, Maye Musk, recently revealed details of a recent visit to the house. There wasn’t even much food in the fridge, she said, and Musk slept in the garage. She also noticed there was only 'one little towel' in the bathroom.

A lifestyle focused on work:

Musk has often chosen work over comfort. When Tesla was struggling to produce cars a few years back, he famously slept on the factory floor to stay close to operations. After moving to Texas in 2020, he sold most of his California properties and minimised his real estate holdings. Though Musk owns property near Austin and companies affiliated with him own multiple large houses in Texas, he personally spends a lot of time in the small house next to SpaceX’s launch pad.

Also read: Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel: What’s price of India’s first ethanol car? Specs, mileage, and top features explained

SpaceX success fuels Musk's trillion-dollar fortune:

Musk’s wealth soared once more after SpaceX’s record-breaking IPO—which raised $75 billion and gave the company a value of around $1.77 trillion. The space giant remains the world’s leading launch provider and is developing its futuristic Starship rocket for lunar and Martian voyages. But despite his ever-growing riches and SpaceX’s fast growth, Musk still leads an unusually spartan life out of a humble rented house close to the company’s HQ in Texas.

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