Why do you feel tingling in your feet? Here's what you can to do about it

You can avoid tingling in your feet by maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and avoiding prolonged sitting or standing.

Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Why do you feel tingling in your feet?

Tingling is a sensation that you might feel in your body that feels like pins and needles. It's usually harmless. Tingling in the feet can have various causes, ranging from temporary issues to more serious underlying conditions. Here are some possible reasons for experiencing tingling in the feet and some actions you can take:

Poor circulation: Reduced blood flow to the feet can lead to tingling sensations. To improve circulation, try elevating your feet, staying active, avoiding prolonged sitting or standing, and wearing comfortable shoes that don't constrict blood flow.

Nerve compression: Nerves in the feet can become compressed, leading to tingling sensations. Ensure you're not putting prolonged pressure on your feet or wearing tight footwear. Stretching exercises and gentle massage may also help relieve the compression.

Peripheral neuropathy: This condition involves damage or dysfunction of the peripheral nerves, often caused by diabetes, vitamin deficiencies, or other underlying health issues. If you suspect peripheral neuropathy, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Nerve disorders: Certain nerve disorders like sciatica or pinched nerves in the lower back can cause tingling sensations in the feet. Addressing the underlying condition with the help of a medical professional may alleviate the symptoms.

Vitamin deficiencies: Inadequate levels of vitamins, particularly vitamin B12, can affect nerve health and cause tingling in the extremities. If you suspect a deficiency, consult your doctor who can conduct tests and recommend appropriate supplements or dietary changes.

Here's how you can avoid it:

You can avoid tingling in your feet by maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and avoiding prolonged sitting or standing. Wearing comfortable shoes and avoiding tight socks can also help.

Read more: Identifying 6 most prevalent eating disorders: A guide to recognizing symptoms

 

