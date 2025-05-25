Contrary to the vibrant and colourful dishes they prepare, chefs don a plain and mostly unicolour attire: all-white clothing accompanied by a tall white hat. The white hat has come to be known as a widely-recognised symbol for the art and craft of cooking. Let us tell you more about it.

Starkly contrary to the vibrant and colourful dishes they prepare, chefs don a plain and mostly unicolour attire: all-white clothing accompanied by a tall white hat. The white hat has come to be known as a widely-recognised symbol for the art and craft of cooking. Have you ever wondered why chefs wear it? Let us tell you some interesting facts about its name and functions in this article.

What is it called?

The white hat isn't just another hat. It has its own distinct name: toque or toque blanche.

Toque is a French word that is believed to have been derived from an Arabic term for head coverings or garments. A traditional chef's hat has a few characteristics that set it apart from other hats: it is tall, white, pleated, and cylindrical in shape. However, several variations have been developed over time.

What are its functions?

The chef's hat isn't just about tradition or even fashion -- it serves a number of practical functions that are key to maintaining safety and hygiene in the process of cooking.

The hats help keep hair away from the food, maintaining its safety and hygiene.

They tend to absorb sweat, further improving hygiene.

Their design is such that it helps promote air circulation to the chef's head, which can be especially crucial in hot kitchen environments.

They also help chefs maintain a professional and disciplined look at work.