Why do people say ‘cheers’? Why do people pop champagne in celebration? Know the reason

About 28,000 bottles of champagne are served at Wimbledon every year.

You must have noticed in a party or in any kind of celebration that before raising a glass many will clink their glass together and say ‘cheers’. Ever wonder why? Cheers is a symbolic and succinct way of toasting with good wishes. “Cheers” originated in the 18th century from the old French word chiere which meant “face” or “head.” It meant “gladness,” and it was used as a way of expressing encouragement.

Why do we say 'cheers'?

‘Cheers’ is simply a way to celebrate and wish good health and happiness to your companions. It means "happy times begin". It is all about celebrating good times together.

Why Do We Clink Glasses?

When we enjoy a drink, we use our mind to see, feel, taste and smell, but can’t hear the sound of a drink. So, by clinking the glasses and saying cheers, A pleasant sound that comes from it, makes the experience pleasant. And, we build a whole/full experience of the five senses. Clinking glasses before a peg is a custom that has been practised for centuries. People clink glasses as it’s a symbol of togetherness. By clinking the glasses and saying cheers, we build the whole/full experience of the five senses.

The ritual of clinking glasses evolved from efforts to prove that the drinks contained therein were not poisoned.

Why do people blow champagne during celebrations?

Champagne is an elegant choice for many. We have seen from film stars to sports personalities pouring champagne from bottles on festive occasions. Even in the upper-class society, champagne celebrations have become common on birthdays, anniversaries and other happy occasions. But have you ever wondered, why champagne is always popped at the celebrations and not anything else? It is believed that for the first time since the French Revolution, champagne was used publicly on the occasion of celebration. As champagne is a symbol of royalty and a status symbol and it was not a matter for common people to buy it.