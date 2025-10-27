FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will old NDA narrative work with young voters?

Inside Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash in Goa with son Arhaan, sister Amrita; actress grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', says 'My heart is...'

Indian-origin woman raped near London, police say 'racially aggravated attack'

Meet one of Gujarat’s youngest billionaires, built Rs 7000 crore business in 8 years, know Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans connection

Why do most jeans have yellow stitching and what does it actually mean?

When will the OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50MP Dual Camera and 7,300mAh Battery launch in India?

Fact check: Pakistan declares Salman Khan terrorist, blacklist him after Balochistan remark? Here's what we know

'Main laawaris hoon': Rakhi Sawant calls Farah Khan 'sugar mummy' for.., names Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as her..

Iron deficiency alert: 4 Everyday habits that can lower your iron levels, know how to handle them

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today

Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will old NDA narrative work with young voters?

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will it work now?

Inside Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash in Goa with son Arhaan, sister Amrita; actress grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', says 'My heart is...'

Inside Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash in Goa with son Arhaan, sister Amrita

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Why do most jeans have yellow stitching and what does it actually mean?

Have you ever noticed the yellow stitching on your jeans? It’s more than just a design choice, there’s an interesting history and purpose behind it that goes back over a century.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 10:48 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Why do most jeans have yellow stitching and what does it actually mean?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you look closely at your favourite pair of jeans, you’ll probably notice one thing, most of them have yellow or golden stitching. It’s not just a design choice; there’s actually an interesting story and purpose behind it that goes back more than a century.

From workwear to wardrobe staple

The trend of yellow stitching began in the late 1800s, when jeans were created as durable workwear for miners and labourers. Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis, who patented riveted denim pants in 1873, used a golden-yellow thread because it matched the copper rivets used to strengthen pockets and seams. The colour not only looked neat but also made the stitches more visible, helping tailors inspect and repair the jeans easily.

Over time, as jeans transitioned from being tough work clothes to a global fashion statement, this yellow stitching became a signature style element. It created a beautiful contrast against the deep indigo denim, giving jeans their iconic 'blue and gold' look that we still associate with authenticity and heritage.

Why the colour still matters

Even today, fashion designers around the world keep this golden thread tradition alive. It adds warmth, depth and a vintage feel to denim, instantly recognisable and nostalgic. Some modern brands experiment with different thread colours, but the classic yellow remains a symbol of denim’s roots.

Interestingly, sustainable fashion is also reviving this heritage. Some artisans now use eco-friendly dyes like turmeric or plant-based pigments for stitching, keeping the classic look but in a more earth-friendly way.

So, the next time you slip into your jeans, remember, that simple yellow thread carries over 150 years of history, craftsmanship and timeless style stitched right into the fabric!

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring prosperity in state with 22 flyovers, 121 bridges, 271 underpasses, here's all you need to know about this project
Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring...
Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'
Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper...
What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers this festive season? Know how to report
What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers
Viral video: Sumeet Raghavan aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Sahil chokes up remembering 'dad' Satish Shah: 'He had been struggling for..'
Viral video: Sumeet Raghavan chokes up remembering 'dad' Satish Shah
As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans
As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE