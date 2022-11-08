Why do hotels use white bedsheets?

Hotel (Representational)

Be it in hotels or trains, bed sheets are always white. Do you know why so? Here are a few interesting reasons.

Hotels and railways bleach bedsheets to clean them. Bleaching fades coloured sheets. White sheets don't get faded. Bleaching also makes sure that the sheets are odourless. Hence, white sheets are preferred over coloured sheets.

The colour white is considered to be a stress reliever. It helps relax the minds of the tourists. The colour white is said to emit positive vibes.

Another reason for using white bedsheets is that stains and dirt are clearly visible on them. Hotel workers can easily spot any problems with the white bed sheets and take corrective measures.

Before the year 1990, coloured bed sheets were prevalent in the hospitality industry. However, maintenance of such sheets was more difficult and expensive.

After market research, Weston Hotels first implemented the new regime which was followed by others over the years.