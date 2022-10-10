Why divorce rates are increasing in India? Know it's 5 key points

Photo: Pixabay

For Indians getting separated or divorced is never an easy thing, especially if someone has truly invested in their relationship. Indian relationships are just not formed considering two people, there are a lot of other factors that are involved too such as societal pressure, and families, and getting apart becomes even more difficult if children are involved.

Did you know that India is the only country where men initiate most divorces, whereas in other countries women initiate most divorces?

India is considered to have the lowest divorce rate globally, estimated to be around 1.1%. but, in the past few years, India is witnessing a rise of 50% to 60% in divorce rates, especially in the urban areas.

Reason to blamed for the unsuccessful marriage:

Women are becoming independent- One of the main reasons why divorce rates are getting increased is because Indian women have grown a lot in the past few years financially, socially, and economically. There is no great dependency on the other person for these things. Earlier they used to remain in a relationship even if it was an abusive one, such as a dependency. Today, women are educated and smart enough to take care of themself in anyone's favor.

Infidelity and trust- Since we have grown up listening that the foundation of any relationship is trust. Once the thread of trust is broken, it never gets back to normal or usual. Infidelity is rising at such a high pace in India. People get emotionally or physically disinterested quite early, and the reason behind it is they have not emotionally surrendered themselves to other people. This is the reason why they keep shifting from people to people for their temporary needs.

Lack of intimacy- Intimacy in a relationship is a vital thing to sustain a relationship for a longer period of time. Now intimacy is not about sexual pleasure, not is also about emotional pleasure, which is just deep conversation, holding hands, and spending more quality time with each other. And, in the 21st century, most couples are struggling to find that connection with each other. To fulfill each other's physical and emotional needs and that's where the problems start.

Taking for granted- We have listened enough to the complaints of couples that during the initial phase of their relationship he/she gave more time, and used to put in more effort. But, now they have stopped doing everything which made them feel special at that point. Relational or marriages also come to an end when there is a lack of attention and time, not listening or letting talk to your partner.

Families or friends interference- Today women and men have no longer living with an old-fashioned lifestyle or thoughts. But, we still cannot disagree with the fact that we are still living in a practical society where marriage should be in a certain way. where couples should know their so-called limits. And a woman is still not allowed to put her opinion. We understand this is a problem and we have a long way to go when it comes to a beat this problem.

But with this, there is one more problem with the newer generation that is they are less tolerant and more aggressive. The newer generation dosen't believe in compromising or adjusting with the families which leads a problematic marriage.