Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?

Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood and his ex-girlfriend Brinda Sharma, ended their engagement after three years, citing personal differences but parting on amicable terms.

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood, who tragically passed away in November 2025 at the age of 32, was not only admired for his breathtaking travel videos but also for his heartwarming chemistry with his ex-fiancée, Brinda Sharma. Their relationship was one of the most talked-about love stories in the travel creator community, a tale that began with adventure, grew with passion and ended with maturity.

Anunay, already a well-known travel vlogger with a growing fanbase, reportedly met Brinda around 2018-19. At the time, Brinda wasn’t into content creation, but their shared love for the mountains sparked a bond that quickly turned into a partnership, both in travel and in life. Encouraged by Anunay, Brinda soon began creating content and together, they became one of India’s most beloved influencer duos.

From exploring exotic landscapes to sharing travel tips and behind-the-scenes glimpses of their adventures, the couple’s content struck a chord with audiences who admired their effortless chemistry and shared wanderlust. Their dreamy videos and perfect clicks made many fans believe they were destined for forever.

Fairytale proposal in the mountains and bitter goodbye

In early 2022, Anunay shared a romantic video of his proposal to Brinda, set amidst snow-capped mountains, a symbolic location for the couple who had first bonded over their love for nature. The video went viral, and fans flooded their comment sections with wishes for the newly engaged pair.

However, over time, followers began noticing subtle changes, fewer collaborations, missing birthday wishes and solo trips. The speculation proved true when, in a June 2024 Q&A video, Anunay confirmed that he and Brinda had amicably called off their engagement after nearly three years.

He spoke candidly about the pressures of maintaining a public relationship, revealing that 'people only see the happy parts online, not what happens off camera.' He explained that both had grown as individuals and decided to part ways on good terms, choosing peace over conflict. 'Whatever happens, happens for good,' he said in the video, adding that both were content and moving forward in life.

Even after their breakup, Anunay continued to create stunning travel content, inspiring millions until his sudden passing. His final posts from Las Vegas showcased the same zest and curiosity that made him one of India’s most followed travel creators. Though gone too soon, his journey, both personal and professional, remains etched in the hearts of those who followed his story from love to legacy