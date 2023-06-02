Why are there no pockets in women's pants?

It is an old battle. The perfect pair of jeans, pants, dress or jacket is discovered. Your face lights up as you see the most important aspect of all: pockets! It has the ideal cut, the dreamiest hue, and you can't stop smiling. Additionally, the pockets appear to be enormous, as though more than just your pinkie finger might go within.

Many fashion trends have come and gone, but there has never been any demand for pockets. The fact that men control the fashion business may be one of the causes. Unexpectedly, women's pockets have a very political past.

It has been linked to the rights, liberties, and independence that women have battled for throughout history.

Women's clothes without pockets has a long history that extends back to the 17th century. Back then, a pouch that was sewn to each person's clothing served as their own carrying case. People began concealing their external pockets beneath multiple layers of clothing as thieves got more cunning.

Then, pockets became an essential component of men's clothes. There were pockets stitched onto everything, including coats and pants. Surprisingly, women still had to rely on separate pockets that rested in between layers of clothing and carry bags that were fastened to their waists.

A woman would need to take off many layers of clothes in order to access the items in her pocket. Women could access their goods privately, but they could carry them around with them. And this is how pockets became unequal.

There was, though, a glimmer of hope that pockets will eventually appear on women's apparel. But after it, the French Revolution took place.

Everything changed with the French Revolution. Slimmer shapes and close-fitting skirts were fashionable. Because there was no longer room for pouchy pockets, women could no longer wear pockets underneath clothing.

Some claim that this was done to maintain the powerlessness of women. Women had less freedom the less they could carry. They restricted women's capacity to travel independently, be in public places, and carry writings by removing their pockets. They could not transport stuff about covertly in this manner.

Why are there no pockets made in women's pants?

Women's clothing still lacks pockets for the obvious reason of supporting the bag industry. Women's attire lacks pockets, therefore they must use bags to carry their belongings.

I find it amusing that guys worry that women might keep something dangerous or secret in their wallets. Even a chapstick won't fit in there, let alone something dangerous!