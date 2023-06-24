Why are sunscreens recommended by dermatologists? Check benefits

Skin care: Sunscreen has become an essential part of skincare routines, and dermatologists worldwide strongly recommend its regular use. But have you ever wondered why sunscreen is so highly recommended? Let's take a look into the reasons why dermatologists advocate for sunscreen and explore its remarkable benefits for the skin.

Protection against harmful UV rays:

One of the primary reasons dermatologists emphasize sunscreen is its ability to shield the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. The sun emits two types of UV rays: UVA and UVB. UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin, leading to premature aging, wrinkles, and skin discoloration. UVB rays primarily affect the top layer of the skin and are the main cause of sunburns. Both types of UV rays can contribute to skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer. Sunscreen acts as a barrier, preventing UV rays from penetrating the skin and reducing the associated risks.

Prevention of premature aging:

Exposure to the sun without protection accelerates the aging process. Sunscreen helps to prevent premature aging by protecting the skin from UVA rays that cause fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging. By incorporating sunscreen into your daily skincare routine, you can maintain a youthful appearance and promote healthier-looking skin in the long run.

Reduction of skin cancer risk:

Skin cancer is a serious concern, and protecting the skin from harmful UV radiation is crucial in preventing its development. Regular use of sunscreen significantly reduces the risk of skin cancer, including both melanoma and non-melanoma types. Dermatologists strongly emphasize the role of sunscreen as a preventive measure against skin cancer and recommend its application as part of a comprehensive sun protection strategy.

Maintenance of an even skin tone:

Excessive sun exposure can lead to uneven skin tone, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation. Sunscreen helps to prevent these issues by blocking UV rays that trigger the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color. By using sunscreen consistently, you can maintain a more even skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots and discoloration.

Preservation of overall skin health:

Our skin is the body's largest organ and serves as a protective barrier. Sunscreen plays a crucial role in preserving overall skin health by minimizing damage caused by environmental factors. It acts as a shield against harmful pollutants, free radicals, and other external aggressors that can compromise the skin's integrity. By using sunscreen daily, you provide your skin with the support it needs to stay healthy, resilient, and radiant.

Disclaimer: Aforementioned is not our opinion; always consult your doctor/dermatologist for best advice.

Read more: Raw or boiled sprouts: Which is the best option for nutrition and health? Know here