Why are children becoming more prone to cancer? This study explains the reasons

Cancer is the second most cause of death in the world. (Photo: pexels)

Cancer is the second most reason behind death in the world. Cancer was once considered a rare disease, especially in young children. But, recent studies have shown a higher probability of children developing cancer. Cancer refers to a disease when abnormal cells divide uncontrollably and have the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal body tissue. Cancer often has the ability to spread throughout your body.

Brigham and Women's Hospital researchers discovered that younger people are now more likely to develop cancer. Early-onset cancers, or those identified before the age of 50, had dramatically increased globally since 1990. These include kidney, liver, pancreatic, breast, colon, esophageal, and colon cancers. The study's conclusions were published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.

Researchers have found that alcohol intake, sleep deprivation, smoking, obesity, and consuming highly processed foods are the major risk factors for early-onset cancer.

One's nutrition, lifestyle, weight, environmental exposures, and microbiota, have seen a significant change in recent decades, which is also a potential risk factor for early-onset cancer.

Since the 1950s, there has been a huge rise in highly processed meals, sugary drinks, obesity, type 2 diabetes, sedentary lifestyles, and alcohol usage, which experts believe has coincided with changing microbiomes.

In an attempt to understand why so many younger people are getting cancer diagnoses, researchers conducted extensive analyses of the data that was readily available in the literature and online, including details on early life exposures that may have some contribution.

Researchers have blamed the "birth cohort effect", which indicates that each subsequent group of people born later has a higher risk of developing cancer later in life, probably as a result of risk factors they were exposed to at a young age, according to Shuji Ogino, MD, Ph.D., a professor and physician-scientist in the Department of Pathology at the Brigham.

According to Ogino, it was discovered that the risk had been rising with each successive generation. Compared to those born in 1950, those born in 1960 had a greater risk of developing cancer before turning 50. This danger level is expected to increase over the course of subsequent generations.

"Among the 14 cancer types on the rise that we studied, eight were related to the digestive system. The food we eat feeds the microorganisms in our gut," said Ugai.