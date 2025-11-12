Why 6-6-6 walking rule is going viral as effective fitness routine for weight loss, mental health, anti-ageing

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert

Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle

Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training

Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it revolutionise Bihar politics or fade after debut?

90 crore were spent on a 6-minute sequence in this film, it eventually got edited out, became most expensive deleted scene ever

‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja targets Dhruv Rathee over his remarks on ‘terror attack’ post

Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'

Shocking video shows woman dragged outside five-star hotel in Delhi; public demands action

'Real hunger and desire...': South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge, fans say 'dekh Veeru, tera Jai aa gaya' - Watch

Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union'

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor go

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Why 6-6-6 walking rule is going viral as effective fitness routine for weight loss, mental health, anti-ageing

The 6-6-6 walking rule, inspired by Japanese wellness, is gaining popularity for its simple yet effective structure that boosts fitness, supports weight loss, improves mood, and slows ageing.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 03:42 PM IST

Why 6-6-6 walking rule is going viral as effective fitness routine for weight loss, mental health, anti-ageing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A simple fitness trend 

The new fitness trend 6-6-6 walking rule, claims to make exercise easier and more sustainable. It’s not about fancy gyms or extreme challenges. Instead, it’s a routine built on rhythm, balance, and mindfulness, turning an ordinary walk into a full-body and mind reset.

What is the 6-6-6 walking rule?

The concept is refreshingly simple. The numbers 6-6-6 represent three parts of a walking routine:

  • 6 minutes of warm-up to prepare your body
  • 60 minutes of brisk walking for heart health and calorie burn
  • 6 minutes of cool-down to relax your muscles

The Japanese inspiration behind it

The 6-6-6 rule draws its spirit from Japanese wellness philosophy, which values calm discipline and sustainable habits. Unlike high-intensity workouts, which can be intimidating or hard to sustain, this walking method encourages you to move gently yet regularly.

Japanese culture often treats movement as a form of meditation. The 6-6-6 walking routine reflects that mindset; it’s not just exercise, but a daily ritual to centre yourself.

The science that makes it work

While it may sound too simple to be effective, walking is one of the most underrated exercises. Fitness experts note that an hour of brisk walking can burn up to 600 calories. More importantly, it’s low-impact, perfect for beginners or those recovering from injuries.

Why everyone’s talking about it

The reason this routine has become so popular lies in its gentle yet effective nature. People are tired of strict fitness programs that demand too much time or intensity. The 6-6-6 walking rule feels approachable. You can miss a day and not feel guilty. If you can’t walk in the morning, go in the evening. The structure gives you direction, but the flexibility keeps it realistic.

The hidden benefits

Apart from weight loss and improved stamina, the 6-6-6 walking routine helps regulate blood sugar, strengthens the heart, and reduces stress levels. Regular walkers often notice better posture, improved digestion, and deeper sleep.

How to get started

If you’re new to walking workouts, here’s how to begin safely:

  • Wear comfortable shoes with proper support.
  • Start with 20-30 minutes and gradually build up to 60.
  • Warm up gently, shoulder rolls, ankle rotations, or light stretches.
  • Maintain a steady pace where you can talk but not sing.
  • Finish with slow walking and deep breathing to cool down.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge, fans say 'dekh Veeru, tera Jai aa gaya' - Watch
Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge
Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react
Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union'
Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert
Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor go
Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle
Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for
Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training
Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE