Who was Imroz? Amrita Pritam’s soulmate who passed away at 97

Popular artist and poet Inderjeet alias Imroz passed away at the age of 97 on Friday and was suffering from age related-issues. Imroz came into the limelight after his relationship with Amrita Pritam, who was a famous writer and poet. Interestingly, they lived together for around 40 years but never got married.

According to an Indian Express report, Amiya Kunwar, a poetess, confirmed the news of Imroz’s demise. She said that Imroz was suffering from age related-issues and was hospitalised. Even though he was taking food through a pipe, he never for a day forgot Amrita, his true love.

Kunwar also told Indian Express that Imroz hated it when someone talked about Amrita in past tense. He preferred them calling her in present tense and said, ‘Amrita hai, yahin hai.’

Who was Imroz?

The famous poet was born on January 26, 1926 in Lyallpur of undivided Punjab. The story of his journey from becoming Inderjeet to Imroz is very interesting and depicts what true love is.

Inderjeet joined Amrita in 1996 when she started publishing her magazine ‘Naagmani.’ He worked with her as illustrator, and from there his story from Inderjeet to Imroz began.

Few years later Amrita was very unwell and later she died in the year 2005. In the last few days of Amrita, Imroz was always with her.

After her death, he penned down poems dedicated to Amrita. Not only poems, he also wrote four poetry books, which includes 'Jashan Jaari Hai', 'Manchaaha Hi Rishta’, and ‘Rang Tere Mere.’

Amrita used to call her lover Imroz as ‘Jeet.’

Imroz also wrote a book for her named ‘Amrita ke liye nazam jaari hai.’ The book was published in the year 2008 by Hindi Pocket Books.

The lovers lived together for around 40 years but never got married. The love story of Imroz and Amrita is regarded as one that will be remembered forever.