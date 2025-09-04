Who was Giorgio Armani? Celebrated designer, richest queer person, founded luxury fashion house 50 years ago, was worth...

Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'
Here's everything you need to know about Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer who passed away on Thursday at 91. He was celebrated for defining a distinctly Italian style and for elevating Hollywood red carpet fashion to new levels of elegance.
Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, the Armani Group announced on Thursday. Throughout his decades-long career, Armani was celebrated for defining a distinctly Italian style and for elevating Hollywood red carpet fashion to new levels of elegance. He became a global symbol of timeless elegance and understated luxury.
Giorgio Armani early life
Born in 1934 in the northern Italian town of Piacenza, Giorgio Armani didn’t initially pursue fashion. After studying medicine and serving in the military, he began working as a window dresser at Milan’s historic La Rinascente department store in 1957. By 1964, Armani had become a buyer at La Rinascente when designer Nino Cerruti offered him a position designing menswear.
How Giorgio Armani and Sergio Geleotti founded Armani brand
During his time at Cerruti, Armani met architect Sergio Galeotti, who would go on to become both his life partner and business collaborator. Encouraged by Galeotti to strike out on his own, the pair went on to co-found the Giorgio Armani brand in 1975. In 1985, Galeotti died from AIDS, leaving Armani as the company’s sole shareholder.
How Giorgio Armani transformed Hollywood red carpet fashion
Armani's jackets quickly caught Hollywood’s eye. In 1980, Richard Gere famously wore an Armani suit in American Gigolo, transforming it into a symbol of status and style. Red carpet dressing soon became a powerful form of brand promotion, with major stars of the era, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sophia Loren, Jodie Foster, Sean Connery, and Tina Turner, frequently seen in his designs.
Expansion of the Armani brand
Over the years, Armani expanded his brand with several successful offshoots, including the popular diffusion line Emporio Armani, along with Armani Jeans, Armani Exchange, and the home interiors label Armani/Casa. In 2011, he even opened Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, Dubai. A longtime sports fan, Armani bought Olimpia Milano, Italy’s most successful basketball team, in 2008. He even designed the Italian team’s uniforms for the Olympics Games at London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo from 2012 to 2020.
Giorgio Armani was the richest queer person
The Italian luxury fashion house Armani is ranked as one of the most valuable fashion brands, with the valuation of $2.1 billion in 2024. With a staggering net worth of over US$12 billion, Giorgio Armani was the richest queer person. The other wealthiest openly LGBTQ+ individuals in the world are American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, the Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana who own Dolce & Gabbana, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook.
