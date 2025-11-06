Who was Anunay Sood? Popular travel influencer with 1.4 million followers on Instagram, died at 32 in...

He was known for his stunning travel photos, cinematic videos, and vlogs from locations around the world.

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away, his family announced in an Instagram post on Thursday morning. His last Instagram post suggested he was in Las Vegas at the time.

Sood had a strong online presence, with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He was known for his stunning travel photos, cinematic videos, and vlogs from locations around the world.

He earned a spot in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list in 2022, 2023, and 2024, highlighting his growing influence in the digital travel space. According to Forbes, he lived in Dubai and started his career by sharing his travel experiences online. He also ran a marketing agency.

Over the years, Sood became one of India’s most recognized travel creators, working with major global brands and tourism boards, and earning praise for his visual storytelling.

Just two days before his passing, he had posted moments from his day in Las Vegas, featuring sports cars.