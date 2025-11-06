FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anunay Sood, Popular travel influencer, dies at 32, family announces on social media

Anunay Sood, a well-known travel influencer and photographer from Dubai, has passed away, his family announced on an Instagram post on his account on Thursday morning. According to his most recent social media posts, Anunay Sood was in Las Vegas.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 07:54 AM IST

Anunay Sood, Popular travel influencer, dies at 32, family announces on social media
Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away, his family confirmed in an announcement shared on his official Instagram account on Thursday morning. Sood, who was 32, was known for his extensive travel content and global photography.

According to his recent social media activity, he was in Las Vegas at the time of his passing. However, the cause of death has not been disclosed by the family.

In their statement, Sood’s family requested privacy during this difficult time and urged followers to refrain from visiting or gathering near their residence.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was a well-known travel influencer and photographer who built a massive digital presence through his visually captivating travel content. With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube, Sood was widely admired for his high-quality travel photography, cinematic reels, and vlogs showcasing destinations around the world.

He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars in 2022, 2023, and 2024, recognising his growing impact in the travel and digital content space. According to his Forbes profile, Sood was based in Dubai and began his journey by documenting his travels online. Alongside creating content, he also managed a marketing firm.

Over the years, Sood emerged as one of India’s leading travel creators, celebrated for his visual storytelling and collaborations with international tourism boards and global brands.

Two days ago, Anunay Sood shared glimpses from a day in Las Vegas he spent with sports cars.

