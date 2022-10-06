Search icon
WHO warns about 4 Indian cough syrups: Know side effects of cough syrups before giving it your toddler

It has been suggested that cold and cough syrups should not be given to children under the age of 2 or 3, as it may have harmful side effects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

Side effects of cough syrups

WHO has warned four cough syrups manufactured by an Indian-based pharmaceutical firm after the death of 66 children in Gambia. WHO has said these four cough syrups as contaminated" and "substandard could be the reason behind the deaths of the 66 Children in Gambia, West Africa.

Cough syrup has been a problem for decades. And the recent incident is one example of it. While cough syrups cannot completely be avoided, in this situation the least that can be done is to check whether that cough syrup is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

There is no guarantee that cough syrups will be effective and stop coughing. It has been suggested that cold and cough syrups should not be given to children under the age of 2 or 3 as it may have harmful side effects.

Side effects of cough syrups:

  • Nausea, vomiting, and dizziness
  • Lack of coordination
  • Panic attack or seizures
  • Impaired judgment
  • Sweating
  • Lethargy or drowsiness—or hyperactivity
  • Slurred speech
  • High blood pressure
  • Rapid eye movement
  • Rash
  • Racing or pounding heartbeat
  • Paranoia and hallucinations
  • Feeling of floating

 

