Who is Sargam Koushal, the winner of Mrs World's title from India?

Mrs Kaushal left behind contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Who is Sargam Koushal, the winner of Mrs World's title from India?
Sargam Kaushal represented India and was crowned Mrs World on December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mrs Kaushal left behind contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years. The organizers of the Mrs India pageant shared the news on Instagram saying, "The long wait is over, we have the crown back after 21 years!" Sargam Kaushal, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, also shared a video telling how happy she is after winning the title.

 

 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Sargam Kaushal became Mrs World

According to Mrs Kaushal's Instagram post, she has a graduation degree in English Literature. She has previously worked as a teacher and also shared that her husband works for the Indian Navy. Sharing the video, he wrote, "We have got the Taj back after 21-22 years." I am very excited. Love you India, and love your world.

 

 

When did the pageant start?

Mrs World is the first contest for married women. The pageant started in the year 1984 and traces its roots to the Mrs America pageant. Initially, this pageant was named Mrs Woman of the World. It came to be known as Mrs World only in 1988. Over the years, Mrs World has been held in more than 80 countries, with the United States having the most winners.

Previous Mrs World congratulated

India won the title of Mrs World only once, that too in the year 2001. Actress Aditi Govitrikar bagged the coveted crown. Dr Govitrikar has now served as a judge for Mrs India Inc. 2022-23. Aditi Govitrikar also congratulated Mrs Kaushal on this achievement. "Hearty congrats @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to be a part of the journey. It was time the Taj came back after 21 years," Govitrikar wrote.

Who are Sargam Kaushal?

Sargam Kaushal is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from being a model, Sargam is also a teacher. She participated in many beauty contests in the year 2018 and in the same year she also participated in Mrs India 2022. Now she participated in Mrs World 2022 as Mrs India and won the crown. Sargam Kaushal's husband is in the Indian Navy. Sargam was earlier a teacher in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He has done post-graduation in English Literature.

For the final round of the contest, Kaushal wore a pink slit gown designed by Bhavana Rao and was mentored by model Alessia Raut.

